    Raut questions silence over Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar's death

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 28: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday asked why the people, who had raised a hue and cry in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput''s demise, were silent over the "mysterious" death of Dadra and Nagar Haveli''s Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar.

    Delkar, the 58-year-old independent MP from the Union Territory, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hotel room in south Mumbai on February 22. A suicide note in Gujarati was also found at the spot, according to police.

    In his weekly column "Rokhthok" in the Sena mouthpiece ''Saamana'', Raut said an actor''s suicide and demolition of unauthorised construction by an actress created sensationalism.

    But, how could there be silence over the "mysterious" death of the seven-term Lok Sabha member, he wondered.

    Delkar, who has houses in Delhi and Gujarat, must have thought that the Mumbai police will act on his suicide note and arrest the guilty, the Rajya Sabha member said.

