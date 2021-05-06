Rashtriya Lok Dal President Chaudhary Ajit Singh, dies due to Covid-19 at 82

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 06: Rashtriya Lok Dal President Chaudhary Ajit Singh passed away. He was 82. He had tested positive for COVID19 on April 20.

The shocking news of his death was confirmed by his son Jayant Chaudhary.

Born on 12 February 1939, Ajit Singh was the founder and chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, a political party recognized in western part of state of Uttar Pradesh, and son of former Prime Minister of India late Chaudhary Charan Singh.

"Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as COVID+ on the 20th April. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning, the 6th of May, 2021," his son Jayant Chowdhury tweeted.

"Throughout his life journey, Chaudhary Sahib was loved and respected by many. He, in turn cherished this bond with all of you and gave his best consideration and efforts for your welfare," he said.

"As our Nation confronts the horrific pandemic, it is our humble request to all those who wish to pay their respects, to please stay at home as far as possible. We must observe all safety protocols to keep ourselves and everyone around us healthy and safe. This would be the best way to honour Chaudhary Sahib as well as all those COVID warriors who are working night and day to protect us," he said.

"We pray for solace for all those families that have been ravaged by this brutal disease," the message posted by Jayant on behalf of the family said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and others have condoled the death of the leader.