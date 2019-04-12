  • search
    Rashtrapati Bhavan denies receiving letter from Army veterans

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Hours after reports of a letter by the veterans to President Ram Nath Kovind against 'politicisation' of armed forces in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2019 came out, Rashtrapati Bhavan has denied receiving any such letter.

    President Ram Nath Kovind

    Earlier it was reported that, eight former service chiefs and 148 other military veterans have written to President Ram Nath Kovind, expressing outrage over what they termed using the armed forces for political purposes.

    The signatories of the letter included former Army chiefs General (retired) SF Rodrigues, General (retired) Shankar Roy Chowdhury and General (retired) Deepak Kapoor, former IAF chief Air Chief Marshal (retired) NC Suri.

    Stop parties from using military for poll gains: Veterans urge President

    "We refer, Sir, to the unusual and completely unacceptable practice of political leaders taking credit for military operations like cross-border strikes and even going so far as to claim the armed forces to be 'Modi ji ki sena'," the veterans wrote.

    The military veterans said it was a matter of considerable concern and disquiet among both the serving and the retired personnel that the armed forces are being used to pursue political agenda.

    armed forces rashtrapati bhavan lok sabha elections 2019 ram nath kovind

