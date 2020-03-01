Rashmi Thackeray is Sena mouthpiece Saamana’s new editor

  • search
    Mumbai, March, 01: Rashmi Thackeray has taken over as the editor of Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, Saamana, three months after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as Editor of Saamana after assuming the post of Chief Minister in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut will continue to remain as executive editor.

    She is the third editor of the publication, which was launched by Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray on January 23, 1988 as a medium to convey his views to people of Maharashtra. Since the newspaper's inception, Bal Thackeray was its founding editor.

    But after his death in 2012, his son Uddhav Thackeray took over the editor's post. On November 28, 2019, Uddhav Thackeray resigned from the post before taking oath as the chief minister. The Sena mouthpiece also has a Hindi edition.

    Since Balasaheb's time, Sanjay Raut has been penning many of the editorials. The editorials, in recent past, played a significant role in Shiv Sena walking out of the NDA and forging an unlikely tie with the Congress and the NCP.

    Soon after the results of the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, the editorials hinted that the Shiv Sena would not dither to walk out of its alliance with the BJP if it does not get the CM post.

