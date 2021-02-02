Rare move: Indian Army orders CoI into differences between two generals

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 02: The Indian Army has ordered a court of inquiry (CoI) into a case relating to the differences between a top military commander and his second-in-command.

While a CoI at this level is rare, the development comes months after the Army Chief General M M Naravane nominated a senior Lieutenant General to sort out the rift between the two senior officers in September.

The Central Army Commander Lieutenant General, I S Ghuman will conduct the CoI. Ghuman is senior to both the officers and was commissioned in 1981. The differences which are extremely rare and this case case relates to the head of the Jaipur based South Western Command and his Chief of Staff. The differences allegedly relates to the roles and responsibilities of various officers of the command headquarters.

After receiving representations from both the officers, last year, General Naravane had nominated the Army's then vice-chief Lieutenant General S K Saini in September to look into the matter. He was asked to look into the matter and submit a report with measures to streamline the functioning of the command headquarters. General Saini retired on January 31.