Rare house unity: Opposition backs key OBC Bill amid clash with govt

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 09: Opposition parties have decided to support the Constitution amendment bill that seeks to enable state governments to make their own lists of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

'The government is going to introduce the constitutional amendment bill in Parliament. We all leaders of various parties will support this bill, and we want this bill being introduced today (Monday) to be passed immediately after a discussion on it,' Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters.

This has happened in the past when a bill was brought for providing reservation to the economically weaker sections, he said.

'We will peacefully support this bill. This issue is in the interest of backward classes and the country,' Kharge said.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha.

The bill aims to clarify provisions in the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Bill to restore the power of states to have their own lists of backward classes after identifying them.

The 102nd Constitution Amendment Act of 2018 inserted Articles 338B, which deals with the structure, duties and powers of the National Commission for Backward Classes, while 342A deals with powers of the President to notify a particular caste as SEBC and power of Parliament to change the list.

Explained: The All India Quota reservation for OBC and EWS

Opposition parties had accused the Centre of assaulting the federal structure by taking away the power of the states to identify and list the other backward classes (OBCs).