    New Delhi, Dec 18: Even as the country grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, a rare but deadly fungal disease has put the authorities on high alert.

    Mucormycosis, a deadly fungal disease, has been affecting an increasing number of people across the country, claiming life of 9 people in Ahmedabad.

    Rare Fungal infection triggered by Covid-19: All you need to know

    According to health experts, Covid-triggered mucormycosis has 50 per cent case mortality -- when not treated early -- and lead to loss of vision, nose, and jaw bones.

    Mysterious disease: AP CM directs regular tests of food, drinking water in all districts

    ENT surgeons at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) have seen many cases of "Covid-triggered mucormycosis".

    This alarming affliction, although rare, is not new. What is new is COVID-19 triggering mucormycosis, they said. Black Fungus or mucormycosis has been a cause of disease and death of patients in transplants, and ICU and immunodeficient individuals since long. However, it is the rapid increase in the numbers seen in unsuspected recovering COVID-19 patients that is causing the grave concern, the SGRH said in a statement.

    "In the last 15 days, ENT surgeons have seen 13 cases of COVID-19-triggered mucormycosis in over 50 per cent patients, with loss of eyesight, and removal of nose and jaw bone needed," it said.

    Mortality is currently being seen in the range of 50 per cent (five patients), with certain deaths when there is involvement of brain, the hospital authorities said.

    What is mucormycosis?

    Mucormycosis is a rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. The deadly fungus is found in the environment, though it attacks those COVID-19-recovered patients who were given certain medicines that lower the body's ability to fight germs.

    The fungus can also enter the body through breathing, open wounds or cuts.

    Symptoms

    • Face numbness
    • One-side nose obstruction
    • Eye-swelling
    • sinus pain
    • headache

    Treatment

    Most patients have suffered significant tissue damage by the time diagnosis is made. Hence, most patients require anti-fungal medication and surgical debridement.

    Friday, December 18, 2020, 10:24 [IST]
    Settings X