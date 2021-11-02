YouTube
    Rape threat to Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter: Delhi women's panel steps in

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 02: The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the online threats to the daughter of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli following a 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup.

    Rape threat to Virat Kohlis 9-month-old daughter: Delhi womens panel steps in

    DCW has asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police to provide them with a copy of FIR, details of accused identified & arrested, detailed action taken report by November 8.

    The tweet comes at a time when captain Kohli is facing vitriolic trolling for speaking in support of his Muslim teammate Mohammed Shami who was attacked online after India's loss to Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

    Kohli slammed the "bunch of spineless people", reacting strongly to the torrent of social media abuse that was aimed at his pacer Mohammed Shami over his religion.

    "To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion and what they feel about a certain situation. But personally I have never, ever, even thought of discriminating someone over their religion. That is a very personal and sacred thing to every human being and that should be left there. People take out their frustrations because they have no understanding of what we do as individuals and how much effort we put on the field," Kohli said.

    Read more about:

    virat kohli delhi police

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 14:09 [IST]
