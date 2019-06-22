Rape accused BSP MP Atul Rai sent to 14-day judicial custody after surrender

Varanasi, June 22: A Varanasi court on Saturday sent Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Atul Rai, an accused in a rape and kidnapping case, to 14-day judicial custody. Rai, who had been evading arrest, surrendered before Varanasi court earlier today.

Rai, who won the Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Ghosi Parliamentary constituency, was absconding for over a month since he was made an accused in a rape case. A woman had reportedly accused him of sexually assaulting her after which an FIR was registered against him.

He went missing immediately after woman from Ballia accused him of rape, said reports. After winning the election, Rai had posted a video on Facebook in which he thanked people for for his win. He had reportedly said in the video that the people's court had aquitted him.

BSP chief Mayawati had reportedly said that Rai was being framed by his political rivals.

He is yet to oath in the Lok Sabha.