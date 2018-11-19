  • search

Rangeela Raja movie: Bombay HC to hear Pahlaj Nihlani's plea on Nov 21

    Mumbai, Nov 19: The Bombay High Court will hear Pahlaj Nihlani's plea challenging Censor Board's cuts in his movie Rangeela Raja on November 21.

    Nihalani, in his petition filed last week, had said the Central Board for Film Certification's (CBFC) suggestion was unjustified and uncalled for as he firmly believed that the film was not vulgar in any manner. He also hit out at the present CBFC head, Prasoon Joshi, accusing him of being "politically motivated".

    Nihalani claimed that when a film was submitted for certification, the CBFC's screening committee took about 21 days to decide, adding that in this case, it took 40 days.

    On 2 November, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had asked Nihalani to carry some disclaimers and make some cuts in Rangeela Raja. Only after the cuts would the film get a certificate and cleared for release.

    Nihalani's tenure as the CBFC chief earlier was marred by controversies as various filmmakers had accused him of asking for arbitrary cuts in their films, leading to him being replaced by Joshi.

    Rangeela Raja features actor Govinda, with whom Nihalani is re-uniting after 25 years.

    Govinda had earlier worked in Nihalani's films like Ilzaam, Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 12:16 [IST]
