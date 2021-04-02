Rang Panchami 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to share with your friends, family

Holi 2021: Bihar government issues directive asking people not to congregate at public places

New Delhi, Apr 02: The much-awaited Rang Panchami is observed on the fifth day after Holika Dahan, a ritual that precedes Dhulendi or Rangwali Holi. It can be seen that Rang Panchami celebrates colours on the Panchami Tithi (fifth day).

As per the Purnimant calendar, this festival, which is an extension of Holi festivities in some regions, is observed on the Panchami Tithi, Chaitra Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon).

According to the Amavasyant calendar, this festival falls in the month of Phalguna. However, Rang Panchami is celebrated on the same day, and only the names of the months differ.

This year, the festival which pays ode to the Gods, Goddesses and the five elements - Prithvi, Agni, Jal, Akash and Vayu -will be celebrated today. And as celebrations begin, share these Happy Rang Panchami 2021 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp status, messages and greetings with friends and family members.

a. Here's extending my warm greetings to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Rang Panchami.

b. Rang Panchami ke pavan avsar par meri or se dheron shubh kamnayein.

c. Mere aur mere pariwar ki or se Rang Panchami ki hardik shubh kamnayein.

d. On the day of Rang Panchami, here's praying that the Gods and the Goddesses shower you and your family with their choicest blessings.

e. May you be blessed with a healthy, happy and long life on the auspicious day of Rang Panchami.

f. Rang Panchami ke shubh avsar par mera pranam sweekar karein.

g. May your life be filled with the brightest of colours, and may you always be healthy and joyful-happy Rang Panchami to you.

h. This Rang Panchami here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace, happiness and prosperity.

i. May there be no shortage of happiness in your life. Here's extending my warm wishes to you and your loved ones on Rang Panchami.

j. This Rang Panchami, may your life be filled with the myriad colours of life and may you achieve everything you have wished for. Happy Rang Panchami.