Charanjit Channi resigns as Punjab CM; Bhagwant Mann likely to take oath on Mar 16

'Rang de Basanti' theme at Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking in Bhagat Singh's village

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Mar 14: The Khatkar Kalan village, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, set to don the yellow hues of 'basant' (spring) on March 16 as Bhagwant Mann takes oath as the new Punjab chief minister.

The AAP CM-elect has urged people to wear yellow, in a nod to the song 'Rang de basanti', popularly associated with the spirit of Bhagat Singh and his comrades.

Mann announced his oath-taking ceremony date and invited the people of Punjab to attend his oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral place of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"On March 16, in Bhagat Singh's Khatkar Kalan, not just Bhagwant Mann will take the oath and become CM, along with me all three-crore people of Punjab will also become CM. Together we will make the Shaheed Bhagat Singh's Rangla Punjab," wrote Mann.

He urged the people to carry yellow dupatta to Khatkar Kalan on that day.

"I request people to reach Khatkar Kalan on March 16th (for the swearing-in ceremony). I request my brothers to wear yellow turbans that day and sisters to drape yellow shawls/stoles. We will colour Khatar Kalan in 'Basanti rang' that day," Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will tender his resignation as a member of Lok Sabha on Monday. He is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Sangrur.

Know all about Bhagwant Mann

AAP bagged a landslide victory in Punjab Assembly elections. Mann, who was the party's chief ministerial candidate, will take the oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkar Kalan.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:32 [IST]