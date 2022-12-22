We have started random RT-PCR sampling at international airports: Mansukh Mandaviya in LS

Portal with TB-related data from all over India to be launched soon: Mandaviya

States are advised to increase genome-sequencing to timely identify the new variant of Covid 19.

New Delhi, Dec 22: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday told Lok Sabha that in the wake of Christmas and new year celebrations, states are advised to ensure that people wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing along with increasing awareness for precautionary doses.

"From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases & deaths due to it in China," Mandaviya said.

"The health dept has been quite proactive in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. The central govt has provided financial assistance to states in fighting against the pandemic. So far, 220 crore covid vaccine shots have been given," he added.

Mask up, avoid gathering, foreign travel: Top doctors' body issues advisory amid covid scare

"We are keeping an eye on the global covid situation and are taking steps accordingly. States are advised to increase genome-sequencing to timely identify the new variant of Covid-19," Mandaviya said.