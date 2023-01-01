How 'Brahmastra' wipes out Rs 800 crore' report becomes a new weapon to target the film

'Beef guy' from Peshawar is all praises for a Pakistan movie and why it is hardly surprising

Ranbir's Animal first look: Is it Bollywood's response to Yash's 'KGF'? Really!

India

oi-Prakash KL

Ranbir's Animal first look in 'Animal is definitely not the best look.

Mumbai, Jan 02: The first look of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' was unveiled last evening to coincide with the New Year celebration.

Clad in a blood-soaked shirt, Ranbir Kapoor is seen lighting a cigarette in the first look of 'Animal'. Also, the actor is holding an axe and donned a beard and long tresses in the promotional material of the Hindi flick.

How'z the first look?

In an attempt to present Ranbir Kapoor in a never-seen before fierce look, the makers have ended up giving him a look that reminds the viewers of Yash in 'KGF'. The color of the costume, the axe, long tresses and beard have strong resemblances to the Rocking Star's look from the blockbuster franchise. Even the font colour is similar to 'KGF'.

The actor's fans were quick to claim that it was Bollywood's response to 'KGF'. "#RanbirKapoor as #Animal is Bollywood's answer to #Yash as Rocky in #Kgf , people who doubt this must see how chaotic the director of animal has the skill to make the movie by seeing #KabirSingh, [sic]" a Ranbir fan tweeted.

#RanbirKapoor as #Animal is bollywoods answer to #Yash as Rocky in #KGF, people who doubt this must see how chaotic the director of animal has the skill to make the movie by seeing #KabirSingh — FAIZ FAZEL (@theFaizFazel) January 1, 2023

Another netizen posted, "#Animal first look looks like a bollywood's version of KGF. This could be Ranbir Kapoor's game changer movie. Already created buzz among masses. 🔥🎦. [sic]"

#Animal First Look is very similar to #KGF, almost no difference if compared to #RockyBhai during his entry. #RanbirKapoor in massy avatar. Just because the film has mass outlook & will be rooted (non Western) with TB, there are chances that it’ll work! Provided the trailer is ✅ — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) December 31, 2022

However, some have also criticised the makers for failing to come up with unique posters. They complain that any attempt to make it look like 'KGF 2' will backfire considering the popularity of 'KGF 2' among the Hindi cine-goers.

Any Beard look with cigrette is notttt rocky bhai🥴

in that sense kgf copy look of arjun Reddy #Animal #RanbirKapoor #SandeepReddyVanga pic.twitter.com/jzXhAU57q4 — Vibs (@Vaibhav_m85) January 1, 2023

Looking at the response, the makers should definitely take extra care before unveiling posters or launching promotional videos of the movie, which has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.

Ranbir Kapoor #Animal first look is like Yash from KGF, Shamshera + Kabir Singh... Kuch bawaal hi aayega ab toh! 🔥😎🚬 — maadalaadlahere (@maadalaadlahere) December 31, 2022

This is not a positive development for Kapoor when there is a section of the audience which has been critical of the Hindi film industry for failing to deliver fresh content. Also, it cannot be Bollywood's response to KGF considering the unprecedented acceptance by the Hindi audience to the Yash-starrer.