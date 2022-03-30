Ramadan 2021: When does it begin? Know Shehri and iftar timings, check moon sighting in India

Ramadan 2022: Start and End Date in India, Fasting Rules - All You Need To Know

Ramadan Moon Sighting 2022 in India

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 30: The beginning of the Islamic month of fasting, Ramzan, is announced when the new moon is sighted. And that is likely to be on Tuesday, on 2nd April. Ramadan culminates in a festival known as Eid al-Fitr. Muslims observe the fast begin before sunrise - waking to eat the first meal of the day.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramzan commemorates Prophet Muhammad's first revelation of the Quran. On the culmination of the the holy month, usually after 29-30 days, Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the month-long fast. The Night of Decree or The Night of Power is marked in the month of Ramzan.

Keeping fasts or roza throughout Ramzan, which is governed by the idea of practicing self-restraint, is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam - along with the testimony of faith, prayer, charity, and making a pilgrimage to Mecca.

During roza, most Muslims abstain from food and drink during the day, having started it with a pre-dawn meal called sehri. They break their fast with iftaar in the evening. The fast helps believers seek forgiveness, increase self-discipline and purify their hearts.

As per IslamicFinder.com, here are the timings for Sehar and Iftaar in Delhi:

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 16:49 [IST]