Ramadan 2022: Start and End Date in India, Fasting Rules - All You Need To Know

New Delhi, Mar 30: Ramadan 2022 is the holiest month of the year in the Islamic calendar, as Muslims believe during this month God revealed the first verses of the Quran. Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. The month is for a time of spiritual discipline, and contemplation on one's relationship with God.

Ramadan 2022: Start and End Date in India

Ramadan 2022 is expected to begin on 2nd April and end on 2nd May with Eid-al-Fitr celebrations the next day. Ramadan culminates in a festival known as Eid al-Fitr. Muslims observe the fast begin before sunrise - waking to eat the first meal of the day.

In 2026 Ramadan will be pushed back to February, making daylight hours and the fasting period much shorter. The UAE has published all dates for its major religious occasions this year.

Ramadan 2022: Fasting Rules

Five daily prayers are observed every day from dawn to night. They are called: Fajr (dawn), Dhuhr (noon), Asr (afternoon), Maghrib (evening), and Isha (night).

Fasting begins just before dawn, when Muslims eat a light meal called "suhoor" where their intention to fast for the day is confirmed.

Ramadan is more broadly considered a time when pursuits such as listening to music, watching TV and shopping should be reduced to make more time for prayer and worship.

Ramadan significance:

It was in the holy month of Ramadan on the glorious night of Laylat al-Qadr that the holy Quran was first revealed to mankind. According to scriptures, throughout this month, the devils are locked up in chains in hell and nobody can come in way of your true prayers and the almighty. Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and increased devotion and worship.

