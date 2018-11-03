Ram temple construction will begin in December: Ram Vilas Vedanti

Lucknow, Nov 3: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Saturday said work towards the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will begin in December this year.

Speaking to reporters, President of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas Vedanti said that "Construction of Ram temple will begin in December. Without an ordinance and on the basis of mutual agreement, Ram temple will be constructed in Ayodhya and a masjid will be constructed in Lucknow."

Reiterating its demand for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has claimed that Hindus were feeling "insulted" by the Supreme Court's observation that the issue is not a priority. RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that movement similar to 1992 will be initiated if required.

"Will not hesitate to launch an agitation for Ram temple, if needed, but since the matter is in the Supreme Court, there are restrictions," Joshi was quoted as saying by PTI. Joshi said that RSS respects the Supreme Court and urge it to take into consideration sentiments of hindus.

He earlier said that the RSS was "not putting pressure" on the government as "we respect the law and the Constitution which is why there has been delay."

The RSS also disclosed that the Ram temple issue was among various matters discussed between BJP president Amit Shah met Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat during their meeting on Friday.