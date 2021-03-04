YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ram temple construction committee head Nripendra Misra takes COVID jab at AIIMS

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 04: Ram Temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Misra on Thursday took a COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS and praised the "controlled and methodical" mechanism put in by the hospital for the inoculation exercise.

    Ram temple construction committee head takes COVID jab at AIIMS

    The former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was happy to see that despite the rush, those arriving for vaccination did not run any risk of infection as they came in little contact with people, except nursing staff, while entering or leaving the cabin where the jab is administered.

    PM Modi's move to get inoculated would instil confidence among people, remove hesitancy: AIIMS chief

    Seventy-five-year-old Misra was given Bharat Biotech''s Covaxin.

    He said it was very reassuring for him to see Modi taking the vaccine on March 1 when the drive to vaccinate those above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities started.

    More RAM TEMPLE News

    Read more about:

    ram temple aiims Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X