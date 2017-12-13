Ram Setu was man made and it does exist: Check images here

Ram Setu does exist and it is man made a television channel in the United States has claimed. A show on the science channel suggested that the structure may actually exist outside mythology.

The promo released by the channel also suggests that the bridge may not even be a natural formation. Instead it may have been built by humans, it also goes on to suggest.

Images from NASA satellite The show cites images from a NASA and claims that investigators have found a line of rocks 30 miles long between India and Sri Lanka. The text accompanying the promo says, " Are the ancient Hindu myths of a land bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka true? Stones on a sandbar Images further show the stones sitting on a sandbar, which occur in areas with shallow water. Sand could accumulate between land masses Chelsea Rose, an archeologist explains that sand could accumulate between the land masses. Rose adds that the the analysis of the rocks found on the sea bed shows that they predate sand. 7,000 year old rocks The rocks that are 7,000 years old are sitting on sand that is 4,000 years old. Stones brought from afar According to Dr. Alan Lester a geologist, the stones were brought from afar. They were set atop the sand island chain, Dr Alan further goes on to suggest. Are the ancient Hindu myths of a land bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka true? Scientific analysis suggests they are. #WhatonEarth pic.twitter.com/EKcoGzlEET — Science Channel (@ScienceChannel) December 11, 2017 Check out the video This video shows that Ram Setu was made made.

OneIndia News