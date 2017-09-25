Ram Rahim appeals against CBI court verdict in Punjab and Haryana HC

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been sentenced to 20 years in jail by a CBI court in twin rape cases, on Monday appealed against the verdict in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging his conviction in two rape cases. The petition was filed in the High Court and the matter is yet to be listed for hearing.

The matter is expected to come up for the hearing next week. In his petition, he has said that he was wrongly convicted of rape charges. He also challenged the witness statements against him and termed them as flawed in nature.

Ram Rahim Singh was on August 25 held guilty of rape charges by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Panchkula. The quantum of punishment was announced on August 28.

Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a special CBI court. He was accused of raping two devotees at the Dera Sacha Sauda several years back.

The case was taken up by the Central Bureau of Investigation after an anonymous letter was shot off. It was the High Court that ordered a CBI probe into the matter. The Special CBI court found him guilty in both cases and sentenced him to 20 years in jail.

Trial court judge Jagdeep Singh had announced the verdict amid unprecedented security.

Massive violence broke in Panchkula immediately after the verdict as Dera followers went on a rampage damaging public property and burning down vehicles. Violence was also witnessed in Sirsa, Dera's headquarters, and several other parts of Haryana.



The court held that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Ram Rahim was guilty of rape. The court also took into account the gravity of the offence while pronouncing the sentence of 20 years which is the maximum under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

OneIndia News