Ram Navami 2022: BBMP prohibits animal slaughter, meat sale on April 10

Bengaluru, Apr 09: Ram Navami 2022, a festival that celebrates the birthday of Rama, the seventh avatar of Vishnu is round the corner and the Bengaluru civic agency (BBMP) has banned animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of revered Hindu festival, Sri Rama Navami on Sunday (April 10).

"There will be a blanket ban on the slaughterhouses, animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami," the joint director of the animal husbandry department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said in the order.

The order is based on BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta's circular on April 3.

A BBMP official said every year on Sri Rama Navami besides Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya Day and other religious events, there is a ban on the sale of meat and animal slaughter.

There is a blanket ban on these practices at least eight days a year on various occasions, he added.

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 6:27 [IST]