YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ram Navami 2022: BBMP prohibits animal slaughter, meat sale on April 10

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Apr 09: Ram Navami 2022, a festival that celebrates the birthday of Rama, the seventh avatar of Vishnu is round the corner and the Bengaluru civic agency (BBMP) has banned animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of revered Hindu festival, Sri Rama Navami on Sunday (April 10).

    Representational Image

    "There will be a blanket ban on the slaughterhouses, animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami," the joint director of the animal husbandry department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said in the order.

    The order is based on BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta's circular on April 3.

    A BBMP official said every year on Sri Rama Navami besides Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya Day and other religious events, there is a ban on the sale of meat and animal slaughter.

    There is a blanket ban on these practices at least eight days a year on various occasions, he added.

    More RAM NAVAMI News  

    Read more about:

    ram navami

    Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 6:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X