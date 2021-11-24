Ram Nath Kovind’s Kanpur visit: Security details ‘leaked’, probe ordered

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kanpur, Nov 24: A probe has been ordered over a leaked document containing details of security arrangements for President Ram Nath Kovind's two-day visit to Kanpur.

The document, which was doing rounds on WhatsApp groups, had the details of his visit to Kanpur, regarding the security, deployment of forces at the venues attended by Ram Nath Kovind. The Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun ordered an inquiry into the issue after protocols were distributed to senior officials, but was found in circulation on some WhatsApp groups.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rahul Mithas will conduct the probe, Arun said. The officer has been asked to find out the details of those responsible for making the document public and also explore the facts and intention behind the act, he said.

"The document which appeared on some WhatsApp groups contained details of the security given to the president, his fleet, deployment of forces at all venues and even had the names, designations and contact numbers of all police personnel and their roles," an officer said.

The President arrived to Kanpur on a two-day visit for the birth centenary celebrations of former MP Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav, who was also a Shaurya Chakra winner.

Earlier, he was welcomed by UP Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath at the Chakeri airport. On Thursday, Kovind will attend the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University. PTI