    Ram Nath Kovind presents President’s Colour to INS Valsura

    Jamnagar (Gujarat), Mar 25: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday awarded the prestigious President’s Colour to Indian Naval Ship (INS) Valsura here.

    The President’s Colour is bestowed on a military unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and in war, an official said.

    To mark the occasion, a ceremonial parade was held and a 150-men guard of honour was presented to the President.

    Established in 1942, INS Valsura is a premier training establishment of the Indian Navy. It is entrusted with the responsibility of imparting training to officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries in electrical, electronics, weapon systems and information technology.

