'Ram Mandir, Rohingya and Bangladesh issue main agenda before VHP'

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has passed a resolution for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The VHP also passed a resolution for demanding a ministry for promotion of cow progeny in the central government besides discussing the security issue of the country vis-e-vis Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The representatives of the entire nation in the governing council meet of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will take stock of the situation in the country and find a solution to the problems the country is besotted with. Secretary General of the VHP Milind Parande said that the construction of a grand temple on Ram Janmabhoomi has been a resolve of the Hindus for the past 490 years. The VHP will take stock of the existing circumstances and find a way forward to achieve the resolve of Ram temple.

The VHP secretary general also castigated that a section of church, Maoists, pseudo-seculars and jehadi elements are conspiring to create faultlines to divde the Hindu society and the country. The VHP will work towards defeating these conspiracies by strengthening the Hindu society through social cohesion and harmony. "We will plan to expand our thousands of service projects working for women's emancipation, education, economic self-dependence and medical help," said Parande.

Pranade informed that this year, more than 32 lakh youths, have joined Bajrang Dal. This shows that the youth of the nation is showing devotion towards religion and nation building. "A campaign to enroll young women and mothers and sisters of our country into Durga Vahini will be launched this year. All modern means of communication will be used for this purpose," said Parande.

A thorough discussion on the issue of national security with regard to the presence of Rohingya muslims and illegal Bangladeshi muslims will be done in the two-day long meeting beginning on June 24. Also on the agenda will be the security of Hindu refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and the problems arising due to some faults in the NRC procedure. Apart from this issues a resolution will also be passed for demanding the formation of the ministry for promotion of cow progeny in central government.

Parande also said that a Dharma-Sansad will be organised in Prayag on the occasion of Maha Kumbh this year. A detailed project will be undertaken so that the Maha kumbh, which is the biggest religious event for crores of Hindus, becomes an epoch making event in the world.

