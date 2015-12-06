  • search

Rally on Babri anniversary foiled

    Hyderabad, Dec 6: An attempt by some youths to take out a rally here to mark the 23rd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition was foiled here on Sunday, police said.

    A few youths came out of a mosque in the afternoon raising slogans demanding reconstruction of the 16th century mosque that was razed on this day in 1992 in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

    Members of Darasgah Jihad-o-Shadat (DJS) tried to march from the mosque in Darulshifa area in Old City. But police arrested them for violating ban orders.

    The situation in the city was peaceful amid a call for a shutdown given by some Muslim groups and plans by others to celebrate 'Vijay Diwas'.

    Shops and businesses were closed in some parts of the old city. Black flags were hoisted in Muslim-majority areas.

    Hundreds of policemen and personnel from paramilitary Rapid Action Force were deployed in the city, especially in the communally sensitive old city.

    As a precaution, police imposed orders banning the assembly of four or more people.

