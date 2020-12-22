YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for coronavirus

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 22: Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine.

    Singh was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn''s directorial "Mayday" in Hyderabad.

    Rakul Preet Singh
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old actor said she is "feeling fine" and urged all those who came in her contact to get tested.

    "I''d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon.

    "Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe," she wrote.

    "Mayday", which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar and Devgn, went on floors on December 11.

    Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, "Mayday" features Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan''s character have been kept under wraps.

    More DRUGS News

    Read more about:

    drugs bollywood

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 17:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X