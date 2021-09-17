Punjab: Amarinder Singh, Sidhu agree on 10-member strategic policy group for better party-govt coordination

'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab': Raghav Chadha controversial remarks against Navjot Singh Sidhu

New Delhi, Sep 17: Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Raghav Chadha made sexist remarks in attacking Navjot Singh Sidhu, calling him Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics.

"The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics - Navjot Singh Sidhu - has received a scolding from (the) Congress high command for non-stop rant against Capt. (Chief Minister Amarinder Singh) ... therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal," Raghav Chadha tweeted.

"Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt. with vehemence," he said.

Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 17:10 [IST]