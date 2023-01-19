Rakhi Sawant detained by Mumbai Police over complaint filed by Sherlyn Chopra

Rakhi Sawant says she accepted Islam, changed her name to Fatima even as Adil Khan calls their Nikah 'fake'

Mumbai, Jan 19: Mumbai Police on Thursday detained Bollywood's controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant in connection with an FIR registered against her based on a complaint by model-actor Sherlyn Chopra for allegedly circulating the latter's video links and photos on social media, an official said.

According to news agency ANI, Chopra said in her complaint that Rakhi Sawant made inappropriate videos and photos of her go viral.

Following the actor's complaint, the Amboli police in Mumbai had registered an FIR against Sawant under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours showing pornography), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

She had filed an anticipatory bail application before a sessions court in Mumbai on Wednesday, but it was rejected, according to PTI. The actor was finally detained on Thursday.

The Amboli police team on Thursday detained Sawant and brought her to the police station for questioning, the official told PTI. The feud between Chopra and Sawant has been going on for some time. In November last year, they filed FIRs against each other for using objectionable language, according to the police.

Sawant had earlier appeared in a season of the popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' and also featured in the movie 'Main Hoon Na' directed by Farah Khan.

Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 16:48 [IST]