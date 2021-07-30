In Pics: Thousands come out to vote in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh

Rakhi 2021: How and where to post your Rakhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 30: Rakhi Festival falls on 22-08-2021 this year. Department of Posts has made special arrangements for handling of Rakhi Mails. Office of Chief Postmaster General Delhi Circle, Department of Posts, said in a statement that Special arrangements have been made upto 16.08.2021 for posting of Rakhi Mail for other states and upto 17.8.2021 for posting of Rakhi mail within Delhi.

Special posting counters are being set up in 34 important Post Offices of Delhi and 02 RMS Offices, i.e. Delhi Railway Station & New Delhi Railway Station during this period, the Ministry of Communications said. To avoid last minute rush, customers have been advised to post the Rakhi well in time.

To see the full list of post offices follow this link: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetail.aspx?PRID=1740659