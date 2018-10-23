Rakesh Asthana moves petition seeking quashing of FIR

New Delhi, Oct 23: Rakesh Asthana, Special Director at the Central Bureau of Investigation, moved a petition in Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the CBI's FIR against him and that no coercive steps be taken against him.

Asthana's petition is likely to be heard after 2 PM today.

The CBI registered an FIR against Asthana and others a week ago for allegedly accepting bribes running into crores of rupees to settle a money laundering and corruption case involving businessman Moin Qureshi, the CBI has still not arrested the officer.

Asthana has been called "the PM's blue-eyed boy" by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a tweet he posted on Monday. He was elevated as one of the country's top investigators in controversial circumstances last year.

Asthana had complained against CBI Director Alok Verma on August 24, 2018, that he had taken a bribe of Rs 2 crore from Sana to give him relief in the matter.