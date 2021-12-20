Rajya Sabha stalemate: Causing disruption is Opposition mantra, says Piyush Goyal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 20: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Monday slammed the Opposition parties for boycotting the meeting called by the government to end stalement in Parliamnet and said causing disturbance and disruption is their mantra.

These parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena, have argued that the government should have called the entire opposition for the meeting as they have been together in protesting the suspension of these members over their alleged unruly conduct in Rajya Sabha during the last session.

"The 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs should realise their mistake and talk to the Chair. The Opposition leaders did not come for the meeting called by the Government today," said Piyush Goyal.

"The Opposition does not want Parliament to run. Causing disturbance and disruption is their mantra, " he added.

"We want to talk to the Opposition parties whose Rajya Sabha MPs are suspended to find a solution.They (Opposition) are boycotting the meeting, they also boycotted Constitution Day event...they should understand that the public is also boycotting them," said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Reacting to Joshi's statement, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjuna Kharge said "The Govt has called for a meeting of 4 Opposition parties on the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. This is a conspiracy to divide the Opposition. All Opposition parties are united on this issue. We've written to the Govt to call an all-party meeting."

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today expressed disappointment over lack of progress in resolving the stalemate on the issue of suspension of 12 Members of the House and called for discipline and decorum in the House.