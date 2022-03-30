YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajya Sabha polls: Will vote for ruling alliance candidates in Assam, says suspended Congress MLA

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Guwahati, Mar 30: Suspended Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das on Tuesday said he will be voting for the ruling BJP-led coalition government candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls for the cause of "development". He, however, refuted any plans of joining the saffron party.

    Rajya Sabha polls: Will vote for ruling alliance candidates in Assam, says suspended Congress MLA

    Election for two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam will be held on March 31, and counting will take place on the same day.

    Talking to PTI, Das said, "I will be voting for the ruling alliance's candidates in the Rajya Sabha election for the cause of development of my constituency." "My neighbouring constituencies have BJP MLAs, and I don't want my constituency to lag behind," he added.

    Das said he had met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday and discussed various issues.

    Asked on plans to join the BJP, Das replied in the negative.

    Sarma had called on Das at his Raha residence in Nagaon district earlier this month and claimed that the opposition MLA will vote for the ruling alliance.

    Das, a first-time MLA from Raha constituency, had on December 20 announced that he "joined the government", but said he would continue to remain in the Congress.

    Hours later, the state Congress had issued a show-cause notice to the MLA and subsequently suspended him from the party.

    The two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam are currently held by Ripun Bora and Ranee Narah of the Congress.

    More RAJYA SABHA POLLS News  

    Read more about:

    rajya sabha polls congress

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 15:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X