Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022 Live: Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats tomorrow

Electing Rajya Sabha Members: What actually counts for Political Parties and their Leaders ?

Explained: How are Rajya Sabha MPs elected? What are the stakes this time?

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jun 09: Amid resort politics, fear of poaching and hectic parleys, the stage is all set for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections in four states.

Elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states are scheduled for tomorrow, with results expected the same day. With as many as 41 candidates previously declared unchallenged, the race will now be for 16 seats in four states: Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Karnataka.

Why Rajya Sabha is important?

Rajya Sabha being a federal chamber enjoys almost equal powers with Lok Sabha, The first and foremost power of the Upper House is to make laws. The Indian constitution empowers parliament to make laws. However, this can only be possible, if the RS first passes a resolution by a two-thirds majority granting such a power to the union parliament.

Who is eligible to contest the RS polls?

The candidate "should be a citizen of India above 30 years of age and possessing such other qualifications as may be prescribed by the law of Parliament.

What is the term of a member of Rajya Sabha?

A Rajya Sabha member will be elected for a term of 6 years. If a member is elected in a by-election, he or she will serve only the remainder of the term of the vacancy caused.

Why is Rajya Sabha called a permanent body?

RS is not subject to dissolution; only one-third of its members retire every second year, to which elections will be held.

What is the maximum strength of the Rajya Sabha?

250 is the maximum strength of the Rajya Sabha, out of which 238 are to be elected and 12 will be nominated by the President of India. The Upper House of the Parliament currently has 245 members, including 233 elected members and 12 nominated.

The Vice-President presides over the Rajya Sabha, which is the penultimate stage before a law is delivered to the President for signature. According to the constitution, because the Rajya Sabha is the Council of States, the allocation of Rajya Sabha seats is based on the population of each state.

What is the Rajya Sabha?

The Rajya Sabha, or Upper House of Parliament, is patterned after the United Kingdom's House of Lords. The Rajya Sabha presently has 245 members, with 233 elected and 12 appointed. The Upper House cannot have more than 250 members, according to the constitution. While 233 members are chosen from states and Union Territories (UTs), the remaining 12 are nominated by the President of India from the domains of art, literature, science, and social services.

Unlike in Lok Sabha elections, when members are elected directly by the public, Rajya Sabha MPs are elected indirectly, through MLAs.

While 41 candidates have already been declared elected unopposed, the nail-biter will be on for 16 seats in four states — Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka.

Elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states are slated to be held on Friday and the results will be announced the same day.