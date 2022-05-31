Rajya Sabha elections 2022: Here is the state-wise list of candidates nominated by BJP

New Delhi, May 31: The BJP has announced 22 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in total and more than half of the candidates are OBCs and SCs, the two caste segments the party continuously reaches out to.

The saffron party has fielded eight candidates from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Maharashtra and Karnataka, two each from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, and one each from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Haryana. It will support two Independent candidates -- Subhash Chandra from Rajasthan and Kartikeya Sharma from Haryana.

In both states, the BJP has additional votes. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), a BJP ally in Haryana, has also announced its support to the candidature of Sharma, who is expected to get nine additional votes of the saffron party, 10 of the JJP and then there are eight independents who are supporting the BJP-JJP government in the state.

Similarly, there are 30 additional votes with the BJP in Rajasthan, where a candidate needs 41 votes to get elected to the Rajya Sabha. Chandra met former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje in the Assembly lobby earlier in the day. His tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana will end on August 1. The election for 57 Rajya Sabha seats across several states will be held on June 10.

Here is the list of candidates (state-wise) of the BJP

Uttar Pradesh

Laxmikant Bajpai

Radhamohan Aggarwal

Surendra Singh Nagar

Baburam Nishad

Darshana Singh

Sangeeta Yadav

Mithlesh Kumar

K Laxman

Karnataka

Nirmala Sitharaman

Jaggesh

Lahar Singh Siroya

Maharashtra

Piyush Goyal

Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde

Dhananjay Mahadik as a third candidate from Maharashtra

Bihar

Satish Chandra Dubey

Shambhu Sharan Patel

Rajasthan

Ghanshyam Tiwari

Uttarakhand

Dr Kalpana Saini

Haryana

Krishan Lal Panwar

Madhya Pradesh

Sumitra Valmiki

Jharkhand

Aditya Sahu

