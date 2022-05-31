YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 31: The BJP has announced 22 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in total and more than half of the candidates are OBCs and SCs, the two caste segments the party continuously reaches out to.

    Rajya Sabha elections 2022: Here is the state-wise list of candidates nominated by BJP

    The saffron party has fielded eight candidates from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Maharashtra and Karnataka, two each from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, and one each from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Haryana. It will support two Independent candidates -- Subhash Chandra from Rajasthan and Kartikeya Sharma from Haryana.

    In both states, the BJP has additional votes. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), a BJP ally in Haryana, has also announced its support to the candidature of Sharma, who is expected to get nine additional votes of the saffron party, 10 of the JJP and then there are eight independents who are supporting the BJP-JJP government in the state.

    Similarly, there are 30 additional votes with the BJP in Rajasthan, where a candidate needs 41 votes to get elected to the Rajya Sabha. Chandra met former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje in the Assembly lobby earlier in the day. His tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana will end on August 1. The election for 57 Rajya Sabha seats across several states will be held on June 10.

    Here is the list of candidates (state-wise) of the BJP

    Uttar Pradesh

    Laxmikant Bajpai
    Radhamohan Aggarwal
    Surendra Singh Nagar
    Baburam Nishad
    Darshana Singh
    Sangeeta Yadav
    Mithlesh Kumar
    K Laxman

    Karnataka
    Nirmala Sitharaman
    Jaggesh
    Lahar Singh Siroya

    Maharashtra
    Piyush Goyal
    Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde
    Dhananjay Mahadik as a third candidate from Maharashtra

    Bihar
    Satish Chandra Dubey
    Shambhu Sharan Patel

    Rajasthan
    Ghanshyam Tiwari

    Uttarakhand
    Dr Kalpana Saini

    Haryana
    Krishan Lal Panwar

    Madhya Pradesh
    Sumitra Valmiki

    Jharkhand
    Aditya Sahu

    PTI

    Desktop Bottom Promotion