Rajya Sabha bypolls: DMK'S Kanimozhi Somu and Rajeshkumar to file nomination today

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Sep 21: Polling for the two vacant Raja sabha seats in Tamilnadu set to take place on October 4th both the DMK candidates are filling their nomination papers today in the presence of chief minister of Tamilnadu.

AIADMK's Raja sabha MPs KP Munuswamy and Vaithilingam, contested in the state assembly elections and won the assembly elections resigned their MPs positions.

The Election Commission of India declared both seats vacant. Following this, Kanimozhi and Rajesh Kumar were given chance on behalf of the DMK.

Both the candidates will file their nomination papers with the Legislative Secretary and the Returning Officer, Srinivasan, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin at 12 noon.

Elections for the vacant seats will be held on October 4. In addition, with the filing of nominations starting on September 15, the deadline for filing nominations has been extended to September 22. The deadline for nominations is tomorrow and the deadline for withdrawals is September 27.

Among the vacancies, Vaithilingam's term ends in June 2022 and KP Munuswamy's term ends in April 2026.