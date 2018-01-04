Rajya Sabha adjourned amid uproar over Triple Talaq bill

Amid pandemonium over the triple talaq bill, which was tabled by the Centre on Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow.

The bill is likely to be deferred to the next parliament session as the opposition build up pressure on sending the bill to a select committee.

Today's debate saw a heated exchanges between different members. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma moved a notice stating that the triple talaq bill be referred to a Select Committee of Rajya Sabha. He also proposed names of members who could be part of the committee.

Leader of House Arun Jaitley accuses Congress of trying to sabotage the Triple Talaq Bill. He also questions motion moved by Anand Sharma on technical grounds. "Motion moved by Anand Sharma not valid".

While the BJP accused the Congress and other parties of running away from a debate and stalling the bill that ensures gender justice to Muslim women.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last week with the support of opposition parties including Congress.

The Grand Old party has claimed that 17 parties, including AIADMK, BJD, TMC and NDA ally TDP, are in favour of sending it to the panel.

Currently, National Democratic Alliance has 82 MPs, including 57 MPS of BJP and Opposition Parties have 163 MPs in the Upper House.

OneIndia News