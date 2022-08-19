Raju Srivastava seems to be out of critical condition, says Shekhar Suman

Mumbai, Aug 19: Comedian Raju Srivastava has been hospitalised for more than a fortnight and his fans are praying endlessly for his better recovery.

In the latest update, actor Shekhar Suman said that the best doctors and surgeons are treating Srivastava and that it looks like 'things are getting better'.

"Raju's latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in y'day. The best doctors, neurosurgeons are attending on him and things are looking better. I feel Raju's own will to fight and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty. har har mahadev," Shekhar Suman tweeted.

Raju's latest update is that he seems out of that critical condition he was in y'day.The best doctors,neuro surgeons are attending on him and things are looking better.I feel Raju's own will to fight and our collective prayers are being heard by the almighty.🙏🙏🙏har har mahadev — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 19, 2022

Earlier today, Raju's wife Shikha told news agency PTI that her husband is stable and is being treated well. "He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes," she said.

Raju's wife also urged everyone not to spread rumours and added, "My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity."

For the unversed, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 following which he was rushed to the AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

The comic had a heart attack while exercising at a hotel's gym here.

He gained initial stardom as an Amitabh Bachchan look-alike and also imitated him very well. He landed in Mumbai (then Bombay), and after a few years did a blink-and-you-miss role in the superhit Rajshri movie Maine Pyar Kiya. He did many other small roles in a varied number of movies, mostly an inconspicuous comic roles.

Raju Srivastav, a talented artiste, with a flair for comedy, had done stage shows with Kalyanji Anandji, Bappi Lahiri, and Nitin Mukesh in India and abroad. He was also noticed by Johnny Lever when he used to do stage shows before joining the film industry. Raju's mimicry was liked and applauded by the masses and he was an important person in Johnny Lever's troupe.

His big break, however, was the comedy talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Although he didn't win the competition and only received a 1st runner-up title, he followed that stint with some memorable stage performances in the spin-off, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions, where he was unofficially given the coveted title "The King of Comedy".

After that, he was noticed by many filmmakers and got regular assignments in movies with bigger roles.

Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 17:40 [IST]