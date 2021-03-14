YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajnath Singh to begin poll campaign in Assam from today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 14: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will start campaigning for the BJP in poll-bound Assam from Sunday when he will address four rallies in Biswanath and Golaghat districts, sources said.

    Rajnath Singh to begin poll campaign in Assam from today

    Singh's two of these rallies will be in tea gardens and one in Gohpur, a historical place connected with the Quit India movement.

    The defence minister will address a rally at Sadharu tea estate and another at Dafflaghur tea estate under the Biswanath constituency from where BJP candidate Pramod Borthakur is seeking re-election, the sources said.

    His third rally will be in Gohpur for BJP candidate Utpal Bora, who is contesting against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora.

    Home Minister Amit Shah to address rallies in Assam today

    The defence minister will address a rally at Dergaon in Golaghat district where he will campaign for the BJP's Assam ally AGP candidate Bhabendra Nath Bharali.

    Singh is expected to address a large number of rallies in Assam during his multiple visits to the state in the next one month.

    Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

    The BJP is fighting the polls with its alliance partners AGP and UPPL.

    More ASSAM ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Assam Assembly elections 2021 rajnath singh

    Story first published: Sunday, March 14, 2021, 9:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X