    Rajnath Singh recalls how he managed to curtail the spread of Naxalism in UP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 16: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday explained how he managed to curtail the spread of Naxalism in Uttar Pradesh when he was the chief minister of the state.

    Speaking to media, Singh said,''When I was the CM of Uttar Pradesh, there was an increasing problem of Naxalism in 3-4 districts, Naxals had killed several forest officers working there. I called all the DGs and told them this problem should be solved.''

    ''They told me the biggest problem is people will take it to Human rights commission. I told them not to worry about it, I'll put it on file that operation was conducted under my orders. In one day, we neutralized 16 Naxals & since then, Naxalism hasn't spread in UP,'' he added.

    The minister also said the force has killed 131 Maoists and militants this year. Additionally, it has apprehended 1,278 of them and has affected 58 surrenders during the same time.

    rajnath singh naxalism human rights commission maoists militants uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Sunday, December 16, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
