Rajnath Singh pays tributes to martyrs of Kargil War Memorial

    Srinagar, July 20: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tributes to martyred soldiers at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass as part of the week-long celebrations of 20th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. He also signed the Visitors Book at the War Memorial.

    Singh's visit comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War, on July 26, to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicates a Memory Lane which displays information on a few important battles, as part of the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at at Drass sector of Kargil district
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicates a 'Memory Lane' which displays information on a few important battles, as part of the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at at Drass sector of Kargil district

    The Defence Minister interacted with troops and reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China a short while ago.

    This year, the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War and the milestone is being celebrated in a grand manner by the Indian Army with a view to rekindling the pride and valour of all the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

    On July 14, a 'Victory Flame' was lit by Singh at the National War Memorial in Delhi, which will reach Drass in Jammu and Kashmir on July 26.

    Singh visited Kathua and assured, "Problem of Kashmir will get solved, no power in the world can stop it. If somebody does not want a solution through talks, then we know very well how a solution can be found."

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 16:43 [IST]
