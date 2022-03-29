Rajnath Singh holds telephonic conversation with Israeli defence minister

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 29: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz on Tuesday, during which both sides looked forward to further strengthening the bilateral ties.

    Rajnath Singh
    Rajnath Singh offered his sincere condolences on the loss of lives of innocent civilians due to recent terror attacks in Israel and said terrorism is a threat to the whole world and it does not have any place in the civilized world.

    He tweeted "Had a telephonic conversation with the Defence Minister of Israel, Benjamin Gantz. Shared my condolences on loss of innocent lives due to terror attacks in Israel. Terrorism is a global menace which has no place in today's civilised world."

    Israel Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz during a call with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today, appreciated the gesture and thanked the Rajnath. He further informed Rajnath Singh that his proposed visit to India from March 30-31, 2022 has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons and new dates will be worked out through diplomatic channels. While looking forward to the visit, Rajnath Singh said it would further strengthen defence cooperation between India and Israel.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 20:07 [IST]
    X