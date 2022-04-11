Rajnath Singh holds delegation-level talks with US counterpart ahead of India-US 2+2 dialogue

Rajnath says India’s power for welfare of the world not to scare

By Pti

Washington, Apr 11: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III on Monday held delegation-level talks at the Pentagon ahead of India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue. Rajnath Singh, who is on a five-day US visit, arrived at the Pentagon for a bilateral meeting with Austin.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was provided an "enhanced honour cordon" at the Pentagon on Monday as he arrived at America's Defence Department headquarters here for bilateral talks with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin.

Singh along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in the US capital on Sunday to attend the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue in Washington on Monday - the first of the Biden Administration being hosted by Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Austin.

Following the enhanced honour cordon on the steps of the Pentagon at its historic River Side entrance, Austin and Singh walked inside the building for the talks where the two leaders discussed bilateral defence engagement, trade, Indo-Pacific and the global situation in the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict.

The enhanced honour is reserved for valued guests and visitors. During normal honour cordon, visitors are greeted at the Pentagon stairs and welcomed with handshakes, before proceeding inside the building. During the enhanced honour cordon, national anthems are played.

The 2+2 dialogue comes amidst the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on Ukraine today. US State Department Blinken will also hold a meeting with Jaishankar before the 2+2 dialogue. The last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the two countries was held in October 2020 in New Delhi. PTI

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 21:08 [IST]