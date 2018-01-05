Rajkot professor pushes his ailing mother off terrace

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old assistant professor allegedly pushed his 64-year-old mother from the terrace of his residential building. The incident was caught on CCTV. The man identified as Sandeep Nathwani, an Assistant Professor Mody Pharmacy College in Rajkot.

Rajkot DCP, said "Sandeep Nathwani pushed his ailing mother from the terrace of his apartment building on 27 Dec in Rajkot. We have verified CCTV footage. We will arrest him once he is discharged from the hospital."

Initially, the Nathwani family had claimed that Jayashreeben fell off the terrace after losing her balance as she was suffering from some brain disease.

DCP Vaghela said Sandip Nathwani initially denied the allegation against him, but later "confessed" to his involvement in the crime. "He told us that he was fed up with his mother's illness. Sandip told us that on the day of the incident he took his mother to the terrace and pushed her," Vaghela said.

The housing society watchman rushed to the door of Sandeep's flat and informing him of the fall and the son then showing shock as he rushed down.

OneIndia News