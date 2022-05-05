Rajiv Gandhi Law University Patiala declared containment zone with 60 COVID-19 cases

NTAGI to discuss today if waiting period for booster shots can be cut to 6 months

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 05: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Law in Patiala was declared a containment zone after 60 students tested positive for COVID-19.

The students who were infected showed mild symptoms and were kept in isolation in separate blocks.

The university authorities have been told to get the hostels vacated b May 10 in order to contain the spread of the infection.

Punjab's COVID-19 tally increased to 7,59,615 on Sunday as 21 more people tested positive for the viral disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, seven were reported in Mohali, followed by five in Ludhiana and three each in Amritsar and Patiala, the bulletin stated.

There are 191 active cases in the state, it said.

Punjab recorded 526 COVID-19 cases and four deaths in April, it added. According to the bulletin, 21 more patients recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,41,676.

Chandigarh reported nine fresh COVID-19 cases that took the union territory's total count to 92,069, the bulletin said.

Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 10:01 [IST]