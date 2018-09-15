  • search

Request to free Rajiv Gandhi's assassins not sent to Centre: Governor

By
    Chennai, Sep 15: The Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Saturday denied reports that Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had sent a report to the Union Home Affairs Ministry on the State Cabinet's resolution recommending the release of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

    A press release from the Governor's office said that no reference had been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the matter.

    Rajiv Gandhi Assassination : Raj Bhavan denies sending report to Home Ministry on convicts release
    Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

    "The case is a complex one and involves the examination of legal, administrative and Constitutional issues. The records which are voluminous are being received from the State Government with the connected judgements having been handed over to Raj Bhavan on September 14, 2018 only," said the press release.

    "All efforts will be taken to process the papers scrupulously. Necessary consultations may be carried out, when required in due course. The decision will be taken in a just and fair manner and in accordance with the Constitution", the release added.

    Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar said that the Governor has to accept the recommendations made by the state cabinet on the release of all 7 convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

    Talking to reporters, the minister said, "We hope the Governor will take a good decision in this regard as it is the aspirations of Tamil people."

    Earlier on September 9, the state cabinet had decided to send the recommendation on the release of all seven convicts. The Supreme Court had also asked the Tamil Nadu government to seek redressal and direction from the State Governor for its demand to release the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

