Rajinikanth political entry: Here is what BJP leaders have to say

Will he or won't he support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)? Superstar Rajinikanth may not have said anything about aligning with a party but leaders of the BJP are dropping hints on why he should join hands with them in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Union Minister and former Karnataka Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda credited his party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Rajinikanth's decision to take the political plunge. He added that Modi's working style would encourage anyone to join the BJP, a message clearly directed at Rajinikanth. "During Congress rule, educated people and visionaries kept away from electoral politics. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country everybody has begun to believe in good governance. His style of functioning keeps everyone interested in joining the BJP," Sadananda Gowda said.

That Rajinikanth is a spiritual person is no secret. Perhaps why he has been time and again perceived to be a supporter of the BJP and Prime minister Narendra Modi. Modi meeting Rajinikanth ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections only added strength to the speculation. Rajinikanth was dragged into a controversy involving the BJP when Gangai Amaran, the party's candidate for the R K Nagar bypoll in April (which was later countermanded) met the superstar while campaigning for the bypoll. Rajinikanth had to later issue clarifications that the meet was purely personal.

"Rajinikanth is a superstar of Tamil and Indian cinema and his impact will change the equations in TN politics but whether he will make it big in politics will depend on his political agenda. People of the country see Narendra Modi as a superstar in the political field. Any political party that becomes a part of the BJP-led-coalition in Tamil Nadu will have a bright chance of being a part of the winning combination," said GVL Narasimha Rao, Spokesperson, BJP.

OneIndia News