Rajinikanth meets PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 27: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award a few days ago, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The actor shared the pictures of his meeting on Twitter and wrote, "It is a great pleasure to meet and greet the esteemed President and the Prime Minister," Rajini's wife Latha accompanied him during the visit.

On Monday, Rajinikanth was bestowed with India's highest honour for an artiste by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. In his acceptance speech, he said "I'm extremely happy to receive this award and my thanks to the government for this most prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award. I dedicate this award to my guru, my mentor K Balachander sir,"

He dedicated the award to his friends, directors, producers, and distributors. "My friend, driver and transport colleague Raj Bahadur. He spotted the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join cinema. All my producers and directors who have produced my films, technicians, artists, distributors, media, press and all my fans, and Tamil people..." the superstar said at the National Film Awards ceremony.

Rajinikanth is an inspiration to millions of his fans across the globe. A Marathi by birth, he was brought up in Bengaluru before he decided to quit his bus conductor job and pursue his passion for working in cinema.

The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his next movie Annaatthe, was introduced to cinema by legendary filmmaker K Balachander and the rest is history.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 15:17 [IST]