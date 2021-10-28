YouTube
    Rajinikanth admitted to Chennai hospital for ‘routine check-up’

    Chennai, Oct 28: Superstar Rajinikanth is admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Thursday. He is undergoing routine medical examination at the hospital here, sources close to the Tamil superstar said.

    "It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," the actor's publicist Riaz K Ahmed told PTI.

    The 70-year old actor was in Delhi days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In his acceptance speech, Rajinikanth dedicated the award to his mentor K Balachander, his elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao, his friend Raj Bahadur, filmmakers, colleagues, and the Tamil people for their unconditional support.

    "I'm extremely happy to receive this award and my thanks to the government for this most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I dedicate this award to my guru, my mentor K Balachander sir, I thank my brother Sathyanarayana Rao, he is a father figure in my life, for giving me great values, my friend, driver, and transport colleague Raj Bahadur.

    He spotted the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join the cinema. All my producers and directors who have produced my films, technicians, artists, distributors, media, press and all my fans, and Tamil people..." the 70-year-old star said at the National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan.

    Later, he visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

    On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next film Annaatthe which will release on 4 November to coincide with Diwali celebration.

    X