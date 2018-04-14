Rajinikanth greets Tamils on New Year, says life for people in TN a struggle

Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday said the life for the people in Tamil Nadu has become a "struggle" as they have to launch protests to secure and ensure their due rights.

The actor was referring to the agitations over the Cauvery issue to get the share of water for Tamil Nadu, and the protest seeking closure of the Sterlite Copper Smelter Plant in Tuticorin district on health and environmental grounds.

The actor also greeted people on the occasion of the Tamil New Year which falls today and wished it be "joyful."

"At a time when life has become a struggle where they (protests) are required even to protect the land that is tilled, the air that is inhaled and the water that is drunk, to get justice and our rights...greetings for a new year that should be joyful to all," he tweeted in Tamil.

The actor, who had announced his entry into politics, wished divine blessings to all and overall prosperity in the new year.

The state has been witnessing protests over the past few days by various political parties and outfits demanding setting up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) by the Centre.

In Tuticorin, protests have been on for nearly two months against the Sterlite Copper Smelter Plant, a unit of Vedanta Limited.

PTI

