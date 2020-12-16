YouTube
    Chennai, Dec 16: Superstar Rajinikanth has resumed shooting for his upcoming movie, Annaatthe' in Hyderabad.

    Rajinikanth begins shooting for Annaatthe

    Reports said that Nayanthara also landed in Hyderabad for the shooting of the movie. Rajini's daughter Aishwarya said that the superstar is back to work. She took to Instagram to make the announcement.

    Sun Pictures through their Twitter handle confirmed that the shooting resumed on Tuesday. The movie also stars, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Jackie Shroff, Meena and Prakash Raj.

    The shooting of the movie was interrupted due to COVID-19. Reports said that only 40 per cent of the movie will be shot in the coming days. The movie is directed by Siva and is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 10:23 [IST]
